iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,855. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

