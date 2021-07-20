ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISSDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Danske raised shares of ISS A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ISS A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ISS A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ISS A/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ISSDY opened at $11.55 on Friday. ISS A/S has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.24.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

