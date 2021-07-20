ITHAX Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 27th

ITHAX Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 27th. ITHAX Acquisition had issued 21,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of ITHXU stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITHXU. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,506,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,003,000.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

