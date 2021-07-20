J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $4.64 on Tuesday, hitting $164.32. 33,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,079,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,605 shares of company stock worth $8,017,148. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.