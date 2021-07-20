Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,596 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.82.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,780. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

