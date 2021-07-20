Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,777 shares of company stock worth $259,355,427 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $236.56. 8,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,750. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.33. The company has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.