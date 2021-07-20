Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,889,000 after purchasing an additional 502,939 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,128.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 448,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,108,000 after purchasing an additional 444,822 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,201 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 144.2% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,351. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

