Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.31.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.78. 2,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,786. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,159,356. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

