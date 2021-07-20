Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 7,257 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG traded up $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.47. 4,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.26. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,028.00 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,627 shares of company stock worth $15,039,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.