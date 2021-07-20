Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 107,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.2645 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

