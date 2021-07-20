Jana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 551,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,000. CyrusOne makes up approximately 2.5% of Jana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CONE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.76. 20,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,423. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 196.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.