Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 255,074 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 255,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTPBU. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

GTPBU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

