Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 267,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 64,644 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of SHYD opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.