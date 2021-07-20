Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,012 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Natura &Co by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natura &Co by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,430 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Natura &Co by 337,338.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

