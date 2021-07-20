Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20,278.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,359,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

