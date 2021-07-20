Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $19.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,809 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $210.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.21. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

