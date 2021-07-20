Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $22.15 Million Stock Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,648 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.51% of Abcam worth $22,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,775,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $25,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36.

ABCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

