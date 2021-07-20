Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $23.44 Million Holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,157 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Intelligent Systems worth $23,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $277.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.98. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

