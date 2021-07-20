Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 649,842 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 649,842 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of The AES worth $24,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The AES by 35.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,437,000 after acquiring an additional 680,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The AES by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The AES by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The AES by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

