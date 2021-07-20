Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:JANX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, July 21st. Janux Therapeutics had issued 11,400,000 shares in its IPO on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $193,800,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on JANX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

JANX stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Bregua acquired 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 705,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,501.00.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

