Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JAPAY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.43. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

