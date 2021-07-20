Jarvis Network Trading Down 11.5% This Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $624,065.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012178 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00743346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

