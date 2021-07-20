Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Biogen Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.10.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $324.16 on Monday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

