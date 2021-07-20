Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kilroy Realty Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

