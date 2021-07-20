JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. JetBlue Airways has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,726 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.