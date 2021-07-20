JMP Securities Raises Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target to $50.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.89.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.