JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get JOANN alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,411,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,555,000.

NASDAQ JOAN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.58. 9,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,568. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. Analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.