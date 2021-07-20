JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.
JOAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,411,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,555,000.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. Analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
