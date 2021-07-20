John N. Digiacomo Sells 2,300 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00.
Shares of Precigen stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.
