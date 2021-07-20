John N. Digiacomo Sells 2,300 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 1,280.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

