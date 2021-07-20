JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,775 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80.

