JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 310 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 354.23.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

