JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Village Super Market worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 0.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 356,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 5.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $345.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $27.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

