JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,147 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1,231.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $505.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

