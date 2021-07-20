JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 11,778 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 43.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $208.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

