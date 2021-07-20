JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352,046 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKD. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

BKD opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

