JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 821 Shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MMA Capital were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 101.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MMA Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAC opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $156.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.47. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($5.42) million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%.

MMA Capital Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

