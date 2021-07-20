Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres bought 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,419,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792,986. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $342.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of 238.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

