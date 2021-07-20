Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $13,687,000. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.