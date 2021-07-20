Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0066

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $839,408.68 and $734,247.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 38.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00143794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,696.41 or 0.99958572 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

