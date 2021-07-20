Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $687.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,923 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Kadmon by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,497,000 after purchasing an additional 671,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

