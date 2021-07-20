KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $516.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $284,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,128.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,175,561 shares of company stock worth $24,293,382 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

