Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 685,280 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $18,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 158.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

