Karpus Management Inc. Has $53.63 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $53,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 99,341 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 62,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 539,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

