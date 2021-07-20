Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,941 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

