Karpus Management Inc. Sells 29,059 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,059 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 68.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $189,305.70. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,213.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

