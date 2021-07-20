Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $66.99 on Top Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66.99 or 0.00226278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012120 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.63 or 0.00738511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

