KeyCorp Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $365.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $334.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.61. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $336.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.98 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

