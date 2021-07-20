KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. 465,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

