KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in KeyCorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 165,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

