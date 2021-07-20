Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,733,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 5,243,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 549.1 days.

KEYUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.04.

Keyera stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. 427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35. Keyera has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

