Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT to C$23.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.23.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$20.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.01. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

